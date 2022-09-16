Warzone 2 map: every point of interest in Al Mazrah

Want to know more about the Warzone 2 map? Activision’s Call of Duty: Next event gave us our first look at Warzone 2, including a detailed view of the new map, Al Mazrah. Set in the fictional country of the Republic of Adal, Al Mazrah’s metropolitan area plays a huge role in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with the Modern Warfare 2 release date, you might be surprised to know that the developers want to unify the Call of Duty experience. This means any story beats and engine upgrades in Modern Warfare 2 also apply to Warzone 2. Huge upgrades have been made to vehicles, the AI, and water, so you can expect to see these changes reflected in the battle royale game.

Warzone 2 map size

Stephanie Snowden, director of communications at Infinity Ward said at the Call of Duty: Next event, “It’s [Al Mazrah] actually the biggest BR map that we’ve ever made”. To utilise the extra space, the circle collapse mechanic has been tweaked, splitting the safe zones into three areas instead of one large circle. As the match progresses, the circles shrink in size and slowly converge into a single safe zone.

Al Mazrah new features

Players now have to look out for any potential enemies lurking in the water thanks to the new engine upgrades. Unlike Caldera and Verdansk, Al Mazrah features numerous rivers to support boats and underwater combat mechanics. Players that find themselves in the water only have access to their pistols and melee weapons, but that could be enough to score a kill against an unsuspecting enemy. If you’re on the receiving end and get killed, the Warzone 2 Gulag has some fancy new changes too.

Several areas on the map have been taken over by AI combatants, similar to the Warzone Pacific event involving Chemical Research Labs. These areas are called Strongholds and they’re filled with enemies ready to defend their territory. To be clear, these enemies won’t interact with you unless you engage with them. If you do decide to take over a Stronghold, be prepared to face waves of AI opponents. These locked-down locations contain powerful loot, including an item that allows you to purchase customised Gunsmith weapons for free.

Al Mazrah points of interest

The Warzone 2 map that leaked months ago is in fact the same as Al Mazrah, even down to some of the points of interest names. Returning Call of Duty players may recognise areas like Quarry and Airport which have been borrowed from older games.

Here’s every point of interest on Al Mazrah:

Ahkdar Village

Airport

Al Mazrah City

Al Sharim Pass

Caves

Cemetery

Fortress

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Oasis

Observatory

Port

Quarry

Rohan Oil

Sa’id City

Sarrif Bay

Sawah Village

That’s everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 map. Don’t forget to check out our Warzone 2 release date guide to keep up to date with the latest developments.