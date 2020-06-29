Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded release time brings 200-player Warzone

Modern Warfare and Warzone are getting a major midseason update in a matter of hours – one which will bring those datamined 200-player matches into Call of Duty’s take on battle royale games. There’s more, including the Rytec AMR sniper, but you don’t have long to wait – the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded release time is coming up very soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded launches at 23:00 PDT on June 29, or 2:00 EDT / 7:00 BST on June 30. Modern Warfare owners, depending on their platform, will have a download of somewhere between 22GB and 36GB, but your final install size won’t be much bigger after the download comes down. Free-to-play Warzone players will get a download between 22GB and 30GB, and the total install will be a bit smaller afterward.

200-player Warzone is a new limited-time mode available only for quads. This update will also introduce the Rytec AMR sniper to all three major modes, unlockable through in-game challenges – or with a blueprint from the store as part of the Lost Souls bundle.

You can get full details on what’s coming in the official blog, but Warzone will get new Supply Run Contracts that will offer you discounts for quickly reaching buy stations. There’s also a Juggernaut Royale mode, where you’ve got to scramble to take hold of the powerful combat suit to get an advantage against other players.

In multiplayer, we’re getting the new Cheshire Park map, which will let you “take to the townhomes for long sightlines, the stores to capture objectives through intense CQB battles, or take to the side streets to take some shortcuts”. Multiplayer also gets Team Defender, where two teams compete to hold and defend a mobile flag, scoring points the longer they hold it.