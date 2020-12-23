Looking for the best Diamatti loadout in Warzone? Now that all the Call of Duty Cold War guns have made their way over to Warzone, there’s a whole host of new weapons on offer, making your choice for the best Warzone loadout even trickier. Several of the Cold War guns are making a big impact in Warzone, and one of these is the Diamatti pistol, a three-round burst handgun that’s slightly slower than average to reload, but has a fast rate of fire, and increased ammo capacity.

When used with the Akimbo perk, the Diamatti is ridiculously powerful in Warzone – players are even complaining that they’re unfairly overpowered, so if you want to try them out, we recommend doing so as soon as possible, ahead of any possible nerfs. Dual wielding pistols will prevent you from equipping optics and aiming down sights, but they’re absolutely devastating at close range, so we’re sure you won’t mind.

With the right setup, the Diamatti can two or three-burst enemies. Here’s the best Diamatti Warzone loadout for you to reign supreme in the Call of Duty battle royale game.

Best Warzone Diamatti Loadout

The best Warzone Diamatti loadout is:

Muzzle – SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel – 7.2″ Task Force

Laser – SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Ammunition – Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Stock – Dual Wield

The SOCOM Eliminator helps with vertical recoil control and reduces muzzle flash so you’re less conspicuous on the map – at the cost of shooting move speed and horizontal recoil control. The 7.2″ Task Force barrel increases your damage as well as your effective damage range and bullet velocity, while reducing your max starting ammo, and vertical and horizontal recoil control – believe us, this damage buff is worth it.

The SWAT 5mw Laser Sight improves your hip fire accuracy at the cost of ADS time – perfect, as we couldn’t ADS even if we wanted to. It’s all from the hip, baby. Similarly, the Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag improves ammo capacity and reload time, and again, you don’t have to worry about the ADS time trade-off.