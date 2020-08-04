Call of Duty: Warzone player count reaches 75 million

Call of Duty: Warzone has hit yet another player count milestone – 75 million total players. The free-to-play battle royale continues to grow at an impressive rate, and Activision says it’s helped bring Modern Warfare to new heights, too. The effect has been especially notable on PC, where Modern Warfare has substantially outperformed last year’s game.

A total of 75 million players have jumped into Warzone across all platforms since the battle royale launched back in March. As Activision explains in its latest financial results, Modern Warfare gained a massive number of new players, too – the biggest quarterly increase in players for any Call of Duty in history, outside of a launch quarter. The majority of those new players upgraded from Warzone.

Activision says “life-to-date consumption” for Modern Warfare on PC is more than double that of the previous game, though it doesn’t explain what “consumption” means here – player count, hours played, revenue generated, or something else. Either way, Activision is boasting of its success on PC, which likely means they want to continue investing in Call of Duty on the platform.

During today’s results, the company also finally provided some details on Call of Duty 2020, confirming that it’s still due to launch this year and is in joint development between Treyarch and Raven Software – and strongly hinted that the full announcement will come as part of a Warzone event. (So watch for that Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 release date.)