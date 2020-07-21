Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 release date teased in new clip

Looks like we might have a date for the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. It appears the FPS game’s developer Infinity Ward has shared a brief teaser trailer with a popular Twitch streamer, which hints at what’s in store for the upcoming season. While the teaser’s far from detailed, it does contain a date that could point to Season 5’s launch – and it’s just a couple of weeks away.

Call of Duty news site Charlie Intel reports the dev has sent the new Season’s first teaser clip to streamer NICKMERCS and, as you can see in the video embedded below, it bears an intriguing date, which the streamer points out: August 5. While it’s not exactly confirmation of the Warzone Season 5 start date in itself, it seems significant because it falls in line with the Season 4 end date denoted by the battle royale game’s battle pass countdown – August 4.

In terms of what the teaser reveals, there’s little in the way of detail to be gleaned. However, we can see a helicopter fly overhead and what appears to be a train hurtling, making the camera rumble.

This is also potentially significant as there have been rumours that a loot train (via VGC) would be heading to the game with Season 5, though this isn’t confirmed as yet.

BREAKING: Infinity Ward has sent the first teaser of Warzone Season 5 to @NICKMERCS — August 5 start date, looks like a train is coming to Verdansk… https://t.co/47u4x7GuuD pic.twitter.com/6XfTSPldeF — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 20, 2020

With August 5 just around the corner, perhaps we’ll see some more teasers pop up to give us an idea of what’s on the horizon for the multiplayer game’s fifth season very soon.

