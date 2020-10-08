Warzone players have found a way to glitch into private lobbies

It looks like private lobbies are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in some shape or form in the near future. Two players have managed to glitch themselves inside of one and got it to work with a few friends. Detectivewaffle and GlitchHunterz posted the news to Twitter before sending a clip over to leaks and news site Modern Warzone showcasing what it’s all about.

The clip shows the pair playing Mini Royale with a lobby of 24 players. Modern Warzone also reports that there are oodles of new features and ways to customise the game mode. You can switch up the circle size and the pace it moves at, decide whether tactical sprinting can happen, and tweak more standard things like how much health a player will have.

There are, of course, things you can’t do. Bots can’t be added to the private mode as it’s a dedicated server, nor can you receive experience for your battle pass or weapons. You can, however, complete Easter eggs. If this all comes to pass that would be a relief, as the Metro Station puzzle is hard enough without being gunned down.

You can catch Modern Warzone’s video down below, and If you’d like to get the full scoop, be sure to check out the article linked above.

If you’re looking for more Call of Duty goodness, be sure to check out our best Warzone loadout and best Warzone guns guides.