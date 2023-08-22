If you’re a Call of Duty fan you’ll be happy to learn that, going forward, you’ll be able to stream the FPS games via Ubisoft Plus, the company’s subscription-based service. Ubisoft has just announced that the Call of Duty series is part of a deal the company has signed with Activision Blizzard. The deal gives them cloud gaming rights to the series and other as yet unrevealed games.

This doesn’t just apply to Activision Blizzard’s back catalogue; the agreement covers future titles as well, for a period of 15 years. The Call of Duty games have a huge following and, with a few exceptions, sport both single-player campaigns and fully developed multiplayer modes. So it absolutely makes sense for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and more to be included in the deal.

So why is this deal happening now? Ubisoft’s announcement doesn’t specify as much but it’s absolutely down to the CMA’s rejection of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard purchase.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority was particularly concerned that the deal, as is, would give Microsoft too much power in the cloud gaming space.

Microsoft has since resubmitted a new proposal, which includes details of this deal with Ubisoft. The CMA will reflect on Microsoft’s submission, with an initial decision expected this October 18. Given that cloud gaming was the CMA’s biggest concern, this could well be enough for them to give it their approval.

The deal gives Ubisoft the rights to “license them to cloud gaming companies, service providers, and console makers.” So it’s not just down to Microsoft which other platforms they’re streamable on, something which is also likely to please the CMA.

Call of Duty aside, Ubisoft hasn’t stated which other PC games will be available via Ubisoft Plus. Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 seem like obvious choices, but we’ll have to wait and see. And if you are diving into Diablo 4’s fantasy hellscape, check out our guide to the best Diablo 4 builds. If you prefer shooters to demonic adventures, though, we have a rundown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release date to help you keep ahead of the curve.

