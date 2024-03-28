I still believe it, and I’m going to keep saying it – Cities Skylines 2 can make a comeback. Cyberpunk 2077 turned it around. No Man’s Sky found redemption. The foundations are firm in Colossal Order’s city building sequel, and it could one day – one day – become the game we always hoped. I’m prepared to give CS2 more time. Unfortunately, it’s just become the recipient of an ignominious new ‘honor,’ as the first Cities Skylines 2 DLC, Beach Properties, becomes the worst-rated thing on all of Steam.

The arrival of official support for Cities Skylines 2 mods was expected to mark a new chapter for the city building game. However, players have reported a variety of technical troubles when it comes to accessing and implementing user-made material, leading to a fresh influx of negative Steam ratings. Similarly, the first Cities Skylines 2 DLC has faced criticism. Given the performance troubles affecting CS2, players complain that the DLC launch is premature and that Colossal Order should focus on resolving issues with the core game before releasing premium new material. These responses have driven the Cities Skylines 2 DLC to the very bottom of Steam.

As of today, Thursday March 28, based on user responses, Cities Skylines 2: Beach Properties is the worst-reviewed item on all of Steam. Only 4% of player responses are positive – of the 68,914 games, DLC, and other items that appear in a blank search on Valve’s platform, Beach Properties is ranked at the very bottom. The Waterfronts expansion pass, which hasn’t been released yet, sits one place above Beach Properties, at 68,913th. The Beach Properties Bundle, which also contains an additional in-game radio station, is at 68,912th.

This chart only accounts for the raw user rating and is not weighted based on the number of responses. Beach Properties, for example, has a 4% score, but this is based on only 787 ratings. The Cities Skylines 2 base game for example has received more than 36,000 user reviews, 55% of which are positive.

