Cities Skylines 2 natural disasters will be available in the base version of the city-building game, likely excluding the need for additional DLC, as was the case in the original CS1. With the Cities Skylines 2 release date drawing closer, Colossal Order has shared more about Cities Skylines 2 maps as well as climate and tiles. It follows dozens of earlier details regarding how traffic, road building, services, and seasonal weather will function in Cities Skylines 2.

In the original Cities Skylines, if you wanted the added complexity of natural disasters you needed to purchase the Natural Disasters DLC which was released in 2016, around a year after the game itself had launched. In the latest Cities Skylines 2 gameplay however, when accessing the map selection screen, enabling natural disasters is already available as an option.

Colossal Order also discusses how Cities Skylines 2 tiles will work. As previously reported, the CS2 map is around 159 square kilometers, allowing players to build across 441 tiles. The tile system has been tweaked even further, however, as you can now click and drag to highlight and purchase multiple tiles at once. Similarly, you can select new tiles from anywhere within the map, not just the tiles that are connected to your currently existing city.

Before you purchase a tile, you will be shown information on its available resources and climate, as well as the upfront cost. Purchasing tiles on the edge of the map will allow you to build more outside connections which you can use to import and export surplus electricity, one of several updates to Cities Skylines 2 services.

Cities Skylines 2 maps can also be situated in either the northern or southern hemispheres, with your geographical location affecting climate, which, in-turn, affects energy usage and – potentially now – the probability of natural disasters.

Get ready for launch day with the full Cities Skylines 2 system requirements. You might also want to try some of the other best strategy games available on PC.