Cities Skylines 2 mods will likely be the savior of Paradox and Colossal Order’s city building sequel. If CS2 has so far struggled to earn the plaudits of its 2015 predecessor, and players are still encountering issues with traffic, roads, the economy, and building, then it’s down to community-made material to deliver some much-needed overhauls. So far, we’ve had CS2 mods that tweak and improve almost every aspect of the pseudo strategy game’s intricate simulation. Now, your problems with the population, and worries about overfilled or underused houses and buildings, are finally being addressed.

Official support for Cities Skylines 2 mods is still in the works by Colossal Order, with the full suite of editing tools expected to arrive in the near future. In the meantime, though, you can still improve the city building game with fan-made fixes. An essential mod for the original Cities Skylines, ‘Realistic Population’ makes the entire Cities Skylines 2 housing, commercial, and office market considerably more plausible. Created by ‘WG,’ it tweaks building capacities to make them closer to real life.

You might have noticed, for example, that certain types of Cities Skylines 2 houses have a seemingly impossible number of households dwelling within. Realistic Population fixes that, ensuring that buildings such as row houses have a more believable number of occupants.

On the contrary, industrial and office buildings might appear massive when you zoom out and look at them from afar, but only contain a small handful of workers. Again, Realistic Population redresses the balance, boosting the occupancy levels for corporate buildings of all kinds. If you like a challenge, and want to cultivate a city that’s closer to reality than you’d perhaps get in the base game, you can download Realistic Population for Cities Skylines 2 right here.

