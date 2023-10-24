Cities Skylines 2 just launched, and you can get it cheap right here

Cities Skylines 2 has finally just launched, bringing a new generation of the acclaimed city builder from Colossal Order and Paradox. The ambitious sequel to the original Cities Skylines, CS2 introduces myriad new tools and mechanics for roads, traffic, services, and much more. We’ve been waiting a long time for the Cities Skylines 2 Steam release, and we’ve got you the best possible deal on the new strategy sim right here. If you want a big saving on Cities Skylines 2, then read on.

Our Cities Skylines 2 review offers a complete analysis of all the superb new tools and features in the city-building game. Detailed, deep, and with a renewed focus on scale, Cities Skylines 2 may suffer from some performance problems, but it lays the groundwork for a gratifying sequel to the original CS1. With the Cities Skylines 2 release date finally upon us, you can save a solid chunk of cash on Paradox and Colossal Order’s latest with the best Cities Skylines 2 Steam deal.

We’ve got you Cities Skylines 2 Steam keys at a big 13% discount, dropping the price of the base game from $49.99 / £41.99 to $43.49 / £36.53. If you like meticulous, intricate, and satisfying strategy games – and especially if you loved the original Cities Skylines – this is for you.

Colossal Order has already outlined plans for a new patch and fixes to any performance issues, and there are also the revamped and expanded Cities Skylines 2 maps just waiting for your ambitious, sprawling, visionary builds. Check out our Cities Skylines 2 road guide to help you get started.

Alternatively, take a look at all the Cities Skylines 2 DLC on the way, or tweak and overhaul the game even further with the inbound Cities Skylines 2 mods, guaranteed to make your whole experience that much better.