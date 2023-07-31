The Cities Skylines 2 map will be five times bigger than in the original city-building game, Colossal Order says, as the developer confirms precisely how many buildable tiles will be available and how new height and terrain restrictions will apply. With the Cities Skylines 2 release date drawing near, we already know some details regarding the Cities Skylines 2 map. But it’s perhaps even bigger than we originally thought, hugely outstripping the first CS and promising some enormous Cities Skylines 2 builds.

You will have nine tiles available when you begin in Cities Skylines 2, but in the base game, you will be able to expand this to a huge 441 buildable tiles. Building height restrictions have also been lifted, and you can purchase tiles of variable size and terrain – and also variable building space – whenever you choose to expand.

Colossal Order says that the Cities Skylines 2 map is five times bigger than the map in Cities Skylines, representing a full 159 square kilometers. “That’s bigger than some countries,” the developer says. New features also mean that, when starting a new city, you can select whether it is in the northern or southern hemisphere and what kind of climate and weather it is likely to be affected by.

