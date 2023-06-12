What are the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements? The eight years separating the original city builder and its sequel naturally mean you’ll need much more powerful hardware to run Cities: Skylines 2. However, before thinking your city building dreams are done for, you’ll be relieved to hear the PC specs aren’t too demanding.
To meet the Cities: Skylines 2 minimum requirements you’ll need an Intel Core i7 4790, or an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor, paired with an Nvidia GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU. Don’t forget 8GB of RAM too.
Here are the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|Intel Core i7 4790K
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
|Intel Core i7 9700K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 780
AMD Radeon RX 470
|Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|Storage
|TBC
|TBC
We don’t yet know if you’ll need a solid-state drive, or if you’ll be okay with an older set-up running an HDD. This pretty normal with new announcements, and developer Colossal Order Ltd. are likely to update this closer to the Cites: Skylines 2 release date.
The Cities: Skylines 2 recommended specs might demand a lot from your set-up, but it’s understandable given the amount of detail shown within the gameplay trailer at Xbox Showcase 2023. The developers recommend an Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X paired with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU and at least 16GB of RAM.
The Cities: Skylines 2 size has yet to be officially revealed. Cities: Skylines only requires 4GB, but as this sequel looks to be even more sprawling and detailed than its predecessor, it’ll likely have a larger footprint.
Take the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Cities: Skylines 2?