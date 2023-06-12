Cities Skylines 2 system requirements

The Cities Skylines 2 minimum and recommended system requirements to ensure the sky really is the limit when running this city-sim on your gaming PC.

Rosalie Newcombe

Updated:

Cities: Skylines 2PC games hardware

What are the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements? The eight years separating the original city builder and its sequel naturally mean you’ll need much more powerful hardware to run Cities: Skylines 2. However, before thinking your city building dreams are done for, you’ll be relieved to hear the PC specs aren’t too demanding.

To meet the Cities: Skylines 2 minimum requirements you’ll need an Intel Core i7 4790, or an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor, paired with an Nvidia GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU. Don’t forget 8GB of RAM too.

Here are the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i7 4790K
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X		 Intel Core i7 9700K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
RAM 8GB 16GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780
AMD Radeon RX 470		 Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Storage  TBC TBC

We don’t yet know if you’ll need a solid-state drive, or if you’ll be okay with an older set-up running an HDD. This pretty normal with new announcements, and developer Colossal Order Ltd. are likely to update this closer to the Cites: Skylines 2 release date.

The Cities: Skylines 2 recommended specs might demand a lot from your set-up, but it’s understandable given the amount of detail shown within the gameplay trailer at Xbox Showcase 2023. The developers recommend an Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X paired with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU and at least 16GB of RAM.

The Cities: Skylines 2 size has yet to be officially revealed. Cities: Skylines only requires 4GB, but as this sequel looks to be even more sprawling and detailed than its predecessor, it’ll likely have a larger footprint.

Take the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Cities: Skylines 2?

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

