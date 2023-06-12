What are the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements? The eight years separating the original city builder and its sequel naturally mean you’ll need much more powerful hardware to run Cities: Skylines 2. However, before thinking your city building dreams are done for, you’ll be relieved to hear the PC specs aren’t too demanding.

To meet the Cities: Skylines 2 minimum requirements you’ll need an Intel Core i7 4790, or an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor, paired with an Nvidia GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU. Don’t forget 8GB of RAM too.

Here are the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7 4790K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7 9700K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780

AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage TBC TBC

We don’t yet know if you’ll need a solid-state drive, or if you’ll be okay with an older set-up running an HDD. This pretty normal with new announcements, and developer Colossal Order Ltd. are likely to update this closer to the Cites: Skylines 2 release date.

The Cities: Skylines 2 recommended specs might demand a lot from your set-up, but it’s understandable given the amount of detail shown within the gameplay trailer at Xbox Showcase 2023. The developers recommend an Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X paired with an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU and at least 16GB of RAM.

The Cities: Skylines 2 size has yet to be officially revealed. Cities: Skylines only requires 4GB, but as this sequel looks to be even more sprawling and detailed than its predecessor, it’ll likely have a larger footprint.

Take the Cities: Skylines 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Cities: Skylines 2?