Cities Skylines 2 mods are a blessing right now. As Colossal Order does valuable work improving performance and technical troubles in the building sim sequel, particular, small-scale aspects of the overall simulation are being remedied by devout CS2 players. Despite a lot of tweaks and improvements since the original Cities Skylines, the traffic and vehicle pathfinding systems in Cities 2 can often be the source of frustration, as service vehicles randomly decide to bail out from their duties, and your beloved citizens pull bizarre, illegal u-turns in the middle of the highway, blocking every lane for miles and miles. Thankfully, a pair of new Cities Skylines 2 mods offer an answer.

We’re currently waiting on official Cities Skylines 2 mod support, as Paradox prepares a new platform for sharing and creating user-made material. The city building game will likely have a long life thanks to custom maps, assets, and more, but already, major improvements to Cities Skylines 2 are being made. If your carefully designed road system and expensive service infrastructure are being disrupted by oddly-acting vehicle AI, these new CS2 mods will fix everything right up.

First, we have ‘Improved Service Vehicle AI’ from ‘CityPlayer.’ In short, this smooths out the operation of a variety of service vehicles including garbage trucks, road maintenance trucks, and the postal vans. So far in Cities Skylines 2, you might have noticed your roads becoming blocked by service vehicles that inexplicably stop and remain static for hours on end while they supposedly do their jobs.

CityPlayer’s mod remedies this by having each service vehicle perform its duty while still moving – the garbage gets collected, the roads get fixed, but the vehicles don’t come to a sudden halt and get stuck. Post trucks will still stop to make collections, but they will now prioritize post boxes, making the whole process more efficient.

Second, ‘Custom Vehicle Pathfind’ by ‘Jimmyok.’ This is a superb mod, which lets you customize and alter the pathfinding cost for unsafe vehicle behaviors. In practice, this means you can tweak the vehicle AI to make it more or less likely to perform sudden maneuvers.

If you set the pathfinding penalty to zero, everyone will be perfectly reckless, completely disobeying the rules of the road and making dangerous u-turns and lane changes. Push the penalty up to 1,000, and all your Cims will become totally obedient, flawlessly law-abiding driving robots that never, ever do anything unexpected. If you want to eradicate all those highway-blocking u-turns and sudden lurches across intersections, you can get Service Vehicle AI and Custom Vehicle Pathfind right here.

