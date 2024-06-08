The next installment in Sid Meier’s 4X strategy series, Civ 7, got its official announcement at Summer Game Fest. Unfortunately, it’s still at least six months away, due to launch sometime in 2025. Lucky for you, the game that came before, Civilization 6, is on sale for just 5% of its original price. An absolute steal for one of the best turn-based strategy games out there.

Civilization 6 is the latest entry in the long-running Sid Meier series of 4X games. Released in 2016, it’s had a host of DLC featuring new scenarios, rising and falling civilizations, natural disasters, a battle royale mode, and loads of new leaders and civilizations. If you’ve not played it yet, it’s absolutely packed with material for you to sink your teeth into, and you could easily play it right up until Civ 7 launches sometime next year.

In the game, you take control of one of many civilizations and lead them to victory. You have to build cities, raise armies, research new technologies to stay ahead of your rivals, and either conquer or make trade deals with them too. The turn-based nature of the game means it never gets too overwhelming, so you can take your time to plan your strategies.

It’s not just Civ 6 that’s on sale right now either, as lots of games in the series are massively discounted. Civ 5 and Civ 3 are 92% and 80% off, respectively. So, if you want to dive into some of the older games and see how the series has evolved over time, now is the perfect opportunity. You can find the other deals right here.

At just $2.99 / £2.49, down from $59.99 / £49.99, this marks Civilization 6’s lowest-ever price. You can get it discounted until June 21 right here. Play it while you wait for Civilization 7’s release date.

If you’ve already had your fill of Civ 6, then there are plenty of other strategy games out there for you to play. There are also loads of turn-based strategy games that might scratch that Civ 7 itch while you wait.

