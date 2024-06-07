It appears Civilization 7 will finally be unveiled very soon, more than a year after its development was officially confirmed by developer Firaxis. Despite some powerful contenders such as Old World and Stellaris, Civ 6 remains one of the best 4X games ever, and we’ve been long due news on the next game in the Sid Meier series. Fortunately, it seems we won’t be waiting much longer, if a surprise banner on the 2K website homepage is to be believed.

Initial confirmation of Civilization 7 came back in February 2023 with the appointment of new Firaxis studio head Heather Hazen. In a press release covering the news, Hazen said, “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio’s storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise.” While it isn’t surprising to see one of the biggest and best 4X games making a return, we’ve been waiting a long while now for more details.

That might be about to change. Publisher 2K has previously said we can expect “the next iteration in one of 2K’s biggest and most beloved franchises at Summer Game Fest on Friday June 7.” After much speculation, it seems the question of which one may have been answered, courtesy of the sudden appearance of a Civilization 7 banner on the 2K website homepage. It was quickly taken down again, but not before a screenshot of the site was captured by Reddit user ‘rickreckt,’ which you can see down below.

Apologies if you were hoping to see Borderlands 4 or the next BioShock, then – it looks like Civ 7 is set to be revealed very soon. If it is, we’ll be sure to bring you all the details as we get them – perhaps we’ll even get a Civilization 7 release date too. In the meantime, join us in our speculation of what we might see with our Civ 7 wishlist.

