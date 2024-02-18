Steam’s defining 4X strategy game is a ridiculous 91% off

Civilization 6 needs no introduction, as since it was released back in 2016, it’s been the definitive strategy game for both the hardcore audience as well as those who just enjoy dipping their toes into the intricate subgenre. While the game is often on sale on the Steam shop storefront, there is a particularly unique sale going on that can nab players who have yet to dive into the expansive game a whole host of DLC content for a price that would make world leaders tremble in their boots.

While there is no shortage of strategy games available on PC, perhaps none eclipses the glory and vastness of Firaxis’ Civilization 6. Despite the game having been released eight years ago, there’s been tons of content published by the developers over the years to keep the game fresh and to keep players continually coming back. As we wait for a Civilization 7 release date, let’s take a look at a Steam sale that is simply too good to pass up.

Civilization 6 Platinum Edition is on Steam sale for just $14.97 / £11.88 until Thursday February 22, a price that marks it all the way down to 91% off. The Platinum edition includes the base game, as well as eight different pieces of DLC including Rise and Fall, Gathering Storm, Vikings Scenario Pack, Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack.

Without the sale, the Platinum Edition bundle would run players $167.91 / £133.24, showing just how much value is packed in. If you happen to already have the Civ 6 base game, the bundle will be discounted to just $9.57 / £7.59.

If you're already a seasoned Civilization player, you might want to dive into some of the other best grand strategy games on PC. You can also choose from the very best 4X games available right now.

