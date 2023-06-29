Civilization 7 release date and gameplay speculation

When is the Civilization 7 release date? For over 20 years, the Civilization series has amazed PC gamers with its intricate strategy, forcing players to think about more than just conquering their neighbors. Sometimes the best victory is by being diplomatically savvy while secretly building massive cultural wonders, hoping nobody notices, especially the nuke-hungry Gandhi.

Now that we’ve had confirmation from Firaxis that Civilization 7 is officially in development, we’ve been gathering as much information as possible about the next installment of the strategy game series. While it’s still early days, and we haven’t even seen a trailer for it yet, we can at least figure out when you should expect to play it.

Civilization 7 release date speculation

We speculate that the Civilization 7 release date will be sometime in 2024. We’re basing this date on a few factors. It’s the earliest we’ve known about the release of a new game from Firaxis. However, for previous Civ games, we’ve seen the announcement trailer only a few months before the eventual release. There has been no official confirmation from Firaxis or 2K Games, and given that we’ve not heard a peep yet about a trailer, it’s unlikely that the game will release this year.

Civilization 7 gameplay speculation

We’re not expecting Firaxis to rock the boat in this department too much. After all, the perspective shift from Civ 4’s traditional view of the world map to Civ 5’s hexagonal spaces divided a few fans. However, we already have a Civilization 7 wishlist for everything we’d love the developers to include, such as smarter AI for tenser diplomatic relations.

That’s everything we know about Civilization 7. While we all wait for more info about the latest Firaxis Civ game, try some of the best grand strategy games to get that Civ fix, or perhaps even a look at some alternative turn-based strategy games that don’t have to do with global or universal conquest.