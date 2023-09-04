Civilization 6 is the big one, the ruler, the monarch. Other strategy games like Age of Empires, Europa Universalis, and Crusader Kings are wonderful, too, but if we’re talking about lineage and prestige, Civ 6, for most folk, remains the go to. With the Civilization 7 release date on its way, if you want to play – or replay – the most expansive, in-depth, and engaging strategy sim perhaps of all time, a new Steam sale means you can now get Civilization 6 at an enormous 90% discount, giving you the entire game for less than $6.

Originally released back in 2016, Civilization 6 is one of those strategy games that is so detailed and deep, you basically feel like you’re actually running a country. Beginning in pre-history, you guide your eponymous civilization through every stage of cultural, technological, and social evolution.

Will you be a humanitarian leader who eschews war and conflict in favor of curing diseases and propagating democracy? Or will you raise a race of warriors, and use military might and shrewd diplomacy to establish yourself as history’s most dominant empire?

The base game of Civilization 6 is now $5.99 / £4.99, down 90% from $59.99 / £49.99. The Anthology bundle, which contains a huge 17 leader and building DLC packs, is $24.99 / £21.47, down 88% from $209 / £179, whereas the Platinum edition, which comes with eight DLCs, is $14.54 / £13.06, down 91% from $167 / £144. You can get whichever version of Civilization 6 you want from Steam, though the discounts end Tuesday, September 11.

