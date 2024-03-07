A classic RTS game just landed on Steam

The original Command and Conquer, the classic RTS game from EA, has landed on Steam as of March 7, 2024. Brace yourselves for a blast from the past and get ready to dive into nostalgic real-time strategy on PC.

For the uninitiated, Command and Conquer is easily an OG among RTS games. It’s a fast-paced, intense, and highly addictive timesink that we can’t recommend enough. Originally released in 1995, it left a huge mark on its genre and set the standard for future titles with its innovative gameplay.

Its arrival on Steam opens up a new avenue for old fans and new players to dive into the timeless classic, without any modernization. Gather your troops, sharpen your strategies, and do some commanding and conquering!

You can get it as part of an EA Play subscription, or buy the full Command and Conquer The Ultimate Collection bundle. The Steam listing for the original game also includes the Covert Operations expansion pack, which adds a range of challenging new missions. Keep in mind that this is the original version of the game, not the 4k remastered collection that was released in June 2020.

The Ultimate Collection includes the following games (strap in, folks):

Command & Conquer

Command & Conquer: The Covert Operations

Command & Conquer: Red Alert

Command & Conquer: Red Alert: Counterstrike

Command & Conquer: Red Alert: The Aftermath

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Firestorm

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2: Yuri’s Revenge

Command & Conquer: Renegade

Command & Conquer: Generals

Command & Conquer: Generals: Zero Hour

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars: Kane’s Wrath

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3: Uprising

Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight

