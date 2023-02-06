Here’s where to find the best Company of Heroes 3 price

The Company of Heroes 3 release date grows closer by the day, and if you haven’t pre-ordered the upcoming RTS game, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can currently get a discount if you get it through Fanatical. If you’ve already ordered it elsewhere at full price, then it might be worth cancelling that and ordering Company of Heroes 3 again at the lower price.

So how big is that succulent deal? Well, it’s a 12% discount, so you’ll be able to pre-order it for $52.79 USD or £43.99 GBP. Those are the prices for the Launch Edition, but the reduction also applies to the Premium Edition, which can be purchased at $70.39 USD or £61.59 GBP. You’re not likely to find a better price for either edition.

We’ve looked around the internet and we’ve not been able to find a lower price anywhere else, or even anywhere else offering this same price. Notably, this is lower than Steam, where the pre-order available only at full price.

Fans of strategy games are going to want to add this one to their collection. It expands upon previous Company of Heroes games with a larger variety of units than any of the previous instalments had. Meanwhile, it also sets out to tell a more nuanced story that highlights the human cost of war, rather than painting a simplistic triumph of good vs evil.

If you’re planning on buying this, you might want to check out our Company of Heroes 3 system requirements guide. Nobody wants to get to the launch date and find that they can’t run it.