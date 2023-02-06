Here’s where to find the best Company of Heroes 3 price

If you're looking to get the best Company of Heroes 3 price, we know exactly where you need to go if you want to get a 12% discount on the upcoming RTS game.

Company of Heroes 3 trailer screenshot showing a soldier leaving home for a war.

Company of Heroes 3

The Company of Heroes 3 release date grows closer by the day, and if you haven’t pre-ordered the upcoming RTS game, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can currently get a discount if you get it through Fanatical. If you’ve already ordered it elsewhere at full price, then it might be worth cancelling that and ordering Company of Heroes 3 again at the lower price.

So how big is that succulent deal? Well, it’s a 12% discount, so you’ll be able to pre-order it for $52.79 USD or £43.99 GBP. Those are the prices for the Launch Edition, but the reduction also applies to the Premium Edition, which can be purchased at $70.39 USD or £61.59 GBP. You’re not likely to find a better price for either edition.

Company of Heroes 3 trailer screenshot showing a recently fired cannon.

We’ve looked around the internet and we’ve not been able to find a lower price anywhere else, or even anywhere else offering this same price. Notably, this is lower than Steam, where the pre-order available only at full price.

Fans of strategy games are going to want to add this one to their collection. It expands upon previous Company of Heroes games with a larger variety of units than any of the previous instalments had. Meanwhile, it also sets out to tell a more nuanced story that highlights the human cost of war, rather than painting a simplistic triumph of good vs evil.

If you’re planning on buying this, you might want to check out our Company of Heroes 3 system requirements guide. Nobody wants to get to the launch date and find that they can’t run it.

Gaming since 1997, Adam's taste in video games is very broad. You'll find Adam's name on articles about VPNs, gaming hardware, free to play games, and just about everything else.

Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
