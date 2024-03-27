Cooler Master’s new PC case doesn’t need a CPU cooler or PSU

Cooler Master has just unveiled the Cooler Master TD500 MAX, a unique PC case that includes a 360mm AIO CPU cooler built into its front panel, and it has a preinstalled power supply too. This not only saves you from having to buy a separate cooler and PSU, but means you don’t have the hassle of fitting them either.

As this product has only just been announced, we’re yet to determine whether Cooler Master‘s latest chassis is worthy of a spot on our best PC case list, but it certainly has some noteworthy features.

The headline features here are of course the included AIO cooler and PSU. The former is an ML360 Atmos MAX, so that means you get a 360mm radiator with three 120mm fans attached to it. This is installed into the front of the case, with the RGB fans blowing into the front across the radiator. The pump/CPU block then pops out from under the shroud, which also covers the PSU.

That power supply is a GX II Gold 850W ATX 3.0 model, which is just powerful enough to handle a GeForce RTX 4090, although I recommend seeking out a more powerful unit if you’re thinking of combining this mightily power-hungry card with a monstrous CPU, such as the Intel Core i9-14900K.

Easing installation further, the TD500 MAX also comes with two-stage PSU cables that mount into the frame of the case. This means you don’t have to do any of the rear cable tidying yourself. Instead, you can just plug short power cable extensions into the sockets on the front side of the motherboard tray.

The case even has several rows of the screws required to install other components mounted on the side of the PSU shroud in what Cooler Master calls a “screw stock storage pad,” meaning you have easy access to your screws ready for when you want to install your motherboard or secure your graphics card.

If and when the time comes to upgrade any of these preinstalled components, the TD500 Max can also accommodate conventional PSUs and coolers. Cooler Master has just skipped a few steps for you here, rather than going down the route of locking you into a proprietary system.

The styling of the TD500 Max isn’t quite what we’d consider in line with the most recent trends in popular case design. It’s based on the existing TD500 case that’s four years old now, while it has a single side window panel. There are none of the dual glass panels or generally elegant flowing lines that we’ve seen on the likes of the Hyte Y70 Touch, NZXT H6 Flow, or Fractal Design North.

As for pricing, we’re yet to get official word from Cooler Master, but we expect it to cost in the region of $300. The TD500 Mesh already costs around $100, and you then have to add the cost of a a PSU and AIO cooler, as well as the other extras to the price.

Whatever the final price, we’re certainly intrigued by this new idea of making it even easier to put together a new rig. If you’re thinking of doing just that, we’ve got our how to build a gaming PC guide to teach you every step of this process, and this case will mean you can even skip a few steps!