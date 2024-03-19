Save 28% on the Corsair K100 with this fantastic gaming keyboard deal

Now is the right time to buy one of the finest gaming keyboards around, with a 28% saving available on the company’s flagship board on both Amazon and Newegg. This Corsair K100 deal knocks $70 off the price of this premium board, putting it at its lowest price since Black Friday.

The Corsair K100 isn’t currently listed on our best gaming keyboard guide as its price is normally a bit too high for our liking. However, this deal makes it a far more reasonable offering.

The K100 is an oversized keyboard that includes both a full-size key layout and has a whole extra column of programmable gaming keys down its left edge. This puts six extra keys within easy reach for firing off in-game macros or just automating your daily desktop drudgery.

The aluminum top plate also provides a premium look and feel while RGB lighting zones on the sides and edges add to the display already provided by the full RGB-backlit keys. The keyboard also has a magnetically-attachable padded wrist rest, a multi-function multimedia dial, and uses Corsair’s ultrafast-responding Optical OPX switches. You can also get Cherry MX speed and ultra low switch versions but these aren’t included in the offer.

You can make this saving at both Amazon and Newegg. On Amazon, where the keyboard is currently listed as costing $199.99 anyway, you can add a $20-off coupon. Meanwhile, on Newegg, the board is listed as $249.99 with a $50 discount plus you can add a 10%-0ff code when you checkout. The choice is yours as to which store to send your money to.

If this deal ultimately hasn’t tempted you, we’d also generally recommend the Razer Huntsman V2 or the Mountain Everest Max as two excellent alternatives.