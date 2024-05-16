Save $70 in this amazing Corsair K70 RGB Pro gaming keyboard deal

Act fast if you want to save big with this Corsair K70 RGB Pro gaming keyboard deal. As Corsair’s top-tier full-size gaming keyboard, it packs in masses of features making for an ultra-fast and responsive typing tool that’s currently 40% cheaper than usual.

While it’s the TKL version of Corsair‘s K70 that sits on our best gaming keyboard list, the full-size version is just as desirable, and ideal for anyone who needs a versatile typing/data-entry tool as well as a gaming interface.

The K70 RGB Pro is available with a range of keyswitches, including clicky Cherry MX Blue, conventional linear Cherry MX Red, and the short-throw Cherry MX Speed switches for the version in this deal. The other versions are also discounted, but it’s the Speed version that has the biggest saving.

These switches ensure you can get as rapid and effortless a response from your keys as possible, making lightning-fast reactions in games easier than ever. They’re also rated to a massive 100 million keypresses before wearing out, so they should easily last you many, many years of use.

The keyboard also features multimedia controls, with a volume wheel and mute button in the top right, under which you’ll find playback controls too. In the top left you also get a dedicated Windows key lock button (top stop accidentally dropping to the desktop mid-game), along with backlight brightness control and profile switching buttons.

Full RGB lighting is, of course, also available and controllable via Corsair’s iCUE software, and the lighting effects can incorporate up to 20-layers for sophisticated animations. You get 8,000Hz polling too which, in truth, is a bit overkill for most gamers but still helps ensure there’s no possible impediment to your responses being acted upon as quickly as possible.

You can save on this keyboard via Corsair’s own website, where you can also get the same keyboard with Cherry MX Red or Cherry MX Brown switches for $129.99, or by shopping via Amazon.

If you’re not sure if the Corsair K70 is ultimately for you, check out our Razer Huntsman V2 review and Mountain Everest Max review, which are our top recommendations for this size of keyboard.