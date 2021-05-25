Corsair’s FPS gaming mouse is currently under $40 with up to 42% off

Choosing the best gaming mouse really depends on which games you play the most. If you’re looking for a rodent to match your pinpoint accuracy in FPS games like Rainbow Six Siege and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Corsair’s M65 Pro RGB is already a good option at its list price – but with its current sale, it’s unbeatable.

Over on Amazon US the M65 Pro RGB has a 33% ($20.04) discount, bringing the price down to $39.95 from its $59.99 MSRP. There’s a 42% (£25) reduction on Amazon UK, with a new price of £34.99, down from its £59.99 launch price.

You’ll be hard pressed to find another mouse that feels as sturdy at this price point, thanks to its anodized aluminium frame. Everything about this model puts it squarely in the iron sights of any FPS gamer, with a Pixart PMW3360 sensor capable of 12,000DPI, and adjustable weights between 115g and 135g thanks to the included weights. Meanwhile, super-slippery PTFE feet mean this rodent glides effortlessly across the best mouse pad for gaming.

It wouldn’t be a true gaming mouse without some RGB lighting too, which you can sync with the best gaming keyboard from Corsair too, thanks to its iCUE software.

If you’re interested, you’ll want to check out the deal soon as it won’t be around forever.