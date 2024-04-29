Grab Corsair’s new M75 Wireless for just $90 in gaming mouse deal

In what is becoming a bit of a trend, Corsair is already slashing the price of its new M75 Wireless in an irresistible gaming mouse deal. Earning an 8/10 from us when we reviewed it, the M75 Wireless is a “fantastic” gaming mouse that saw its price become one of its biggest detractors. However, with $40 off the MSRP at multiple retailers, it’s now a much better proposition.

There’s no end of competition for the best gaming mouse, and the Corsair M75 Wireless is a genuine contender now that its price has been cut for this deal. With an MSRP of $129.99, this mouse was creeping a little too close to the top end of the pricing spectrum, but this $40 price cut down to $89.99 makes for a really attractive deal.

The deal is available through Best Buy and Amazon, but also directly from Corsair, with both the white and black models included in the deal. When looking at where the M75 Wireless compares to the other Corsair mice in its family, there’s a reason why it stands out.

The M75 Wireless includes a comfortable symmetrical design, but goes the extra mile to accommodate lefties by adding side buttons to both sides of the mouse. These can even be activated to work as additional inputs when using it as a right-hander as well.

It also boasts tasteful RGB lighting on the Corsair logo, with lights running up both sides of the mouse as well. This can be disabled to preserve battery life, but even with it running you’re going to get well over 60 hours via 2.4GHz wireless. If you use Bluetooth, its battery life is extended further by up to 210 hours with RGB turned off.

Weighting in at 89g, the M75 Wireless isn’t as light as many of its competitors, but its slight build still allows it to glide around your desktop with ease, and it feels a lot lighter in the hand than its actual weight suggests.

If you’re chasing a truly lightweight option, however, you can instead opt for the M75 Air at just 60g. This mouse is also currently on offer at Amazon and Corsair, with $30 off its $99.99 MSRP, representing another great deal from Corsair.

Once you’ve found the right clicker for you, check out the best gaming headset and best gaming keyboard to round out your peripheral needs.