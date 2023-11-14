Corsair reveals new superfast PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSDs

Corsair is keeping busy as we approach the holiday season, and its latest releases are the superfast MP700 Pro and MP700 Pro Hydro X PCIe Gen5 SSDs.

Available in capacities up to a massive 4TB (only 1TB and 2TB are currently available from the online store), these latest Corsair storage solutions offer incredibly fast read and write speeds, but may not quite be among the best SSDs for gaming due to having a PCIe connection rather than an NVMe one.

The 1TB MP700 Pro, with an Air Cooler, costs $189.99 / £199.99 whereas the 2TB model costs $324.99 / £334.99.

Despite the reduced suitability for gaming, the Corsair MP700 Pro is going to be very hard to beat for data transfers. A read speed of 12,400 MB/sec and a write speed of 11,800MB/sec combine to create a performance gain of around 75% over PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Backward compatibility is in play here, so as long as your motherboard is PCIe 4.0 compatible, you could still upgrade to the MP700 Pro. Likewise, Microsoft DirectStorage is also supported, which will certainly help with game performance but won’t match what can be offered by similar NVMe alternatives.

On the design front, a lot of thought has gone into the cooling solutions on offer. The MP700 Pro requires a cooling solution for optimal performance, so you can either use your motherboard’s built-in solution or attach the Corsair Air Cooler, which may not look like the most practical bit of kit but gets the job done. Our review of the MP700 Pro will be live soon, but we can say that as useful as the Air Cooler is, the small fan within does cause quite a bit of noise.

If you use a liquid cooling system, you might be better off with the MP700 Pro Hydro X, which ships with a pre-assembled water block and is compatible with industry-standard quarter-inch fittings. Finally, both the MP700 Pro and Hydro X come ready to use with Corsair’s SSD Toolbox software and a five-year warranty.

Fancy an upgrade of a different flavor, then check out our list of the best graphics cards on the market right now. Better still, now could be the best time to buy with early Black Friday deals already available from many retailers.