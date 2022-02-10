The Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle is half price – time to amp up your gaming setup

Sometimes we grow too attached to our PC setup. We use the same gaming mouse or keyboard long past the point at which we should have replaced them because they’re comfortable and familiar. But just as you can find love in the arms of someone new after a heartbreak, so too can you be happy with a new gaming setup. Now would be an ideal time to get one as well, because the Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle is now half price at Best Buy.

This bundle encompasses the three major components of any PC gaming setup, namely, a gaming mouse, a mechanical gaming keyboard and an anti-fray gaming mouse pad. Getting all of these together wrapped up in a neat half price bundle means you can update everything at once certainly makes the process of finding new kit a little easier.

Do you find yourself playing a lot of the best RTS games? Well then, your mouse is probably going to be making a lot of quick and sudden movements, so the anti-fray mouse pad will be really handy. Equally, FPS games lend themselves well to a good keyboard and mouse setup, so you’ll want to make sure the right gear, especially if you like battle royales or other competitive games.

Here’s a little overview of the specific products included in this bundle:

K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard : built with an anodised brushed aluminium frame, this sturdy keyboard has 100% mechanical keyswitches, dynamic per-key backlighting (with enhanced underglow) and even immersive lighting effects with iCUE-integrated games.

: built with an anodised brushed aluminium frame, this sturdy keyboard has 100% mechanical keyswitches, dynamic per-key backlighting (with enhanced underglow) and even immersive lighting effects with iCUE-integrated games. M55 RGB PRO Gaming Mouse : created with an ambidextrous design to make it as accessible as possible, this is a high-performance gaming mouse with a 12,400DPI optical sensor. It has eight programmable buttons, 50 million click-rated OMRON switches, and at just 86g, is lightweight and easy to use.

: created with an ambidextrous design to make it as accessible as possible, this is a high-performance gaming mouse with a 12,400DPI optical sensor. It has eight programmable buttons, 50 million click-rated OMRON switches, and at just 86g, is lightweight and easy to use. MM300 Gaming Mouse Pad: at 360mm by 360mm and 3mm thick, this textile-weave mouse pad has been optimised for high-DPI gaming mice.

It’s an appealing bundle, because as one of the most well-respected manufacturers in the PC gaming arena, you know you’re getting a quality product from Corsair. You know, if there’s a special gamer in your life, this could make a really nice Valentine’s Day gift too.

We don’t know how long Best Buy are going to keep this deal up for, so if you want to grab the Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle, it’s best to act quickly. Check out our articles on the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming mice for more inspiration on how to enhance your setup.