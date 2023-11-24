Save $500 on Corsair gaming PC with an RTX 4070 and liquid cooled CPU

Normally our advice is to build your own PC because it can be both cheaper and more effective when you can pick your own components. However, this Black Friday, the Corsair Vengeance i7400 is $500 off and way too good to pass on.

Not only does the Corsair Vengeance i7400 contain one of the best graphics cards you can buy, but it’s optimized for high-end gaming, and liquid-cooling for the CPU is the cherry on top. Better still, coming from Corsair you know the quality here is going to be held to a very high standard, so for $1,999.99, down from $2,499.99, this PC gaming tower is a steal.

Let’s take a closer look at the components because you’re getting quality everywhere you look. The Corsair i7400 comes equipped with a 13th gen Intel Core i7 13700K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 32 GB of Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD.

This is all housed in the Corsair 400D mid-tower ATX case, built for easy cable management and high airflow through its front panel. If you need RGBs, the i7400 delivers there too, with 84 individually addressable LEDs throughout the system, all managed by Corsair’s iCue software.

According to Corsair, running the Cinebench R23 multi-thread benchmark returns results of 28,145 while the RCT 4070 is capable of pushing 175 fps in Cyperpunk 2077 at 1440p ultra settings with DLSS turned on.

With Cyberpunk still being a great game to use as a general benchmark, it just goes to show the performance this PC gaming rig is capable of. So, as fun as it might be to build your own, jumping on this Black Friday deal can save you a ton of hassle, and you can still boast about the price to your friends.

For more of the latest savings, check out our hub of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals for more info on what goodies are available.