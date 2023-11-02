Snag 39% off the best gaming RAM and future-proof your gaming PC

Despite 16GB RAM being the benchmark for years, more and more games are demanding double that. If you want to future-proof your rig with the best gaming RAM on the market, now’s your chance. 32GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM is available for 39% off MSRP on Amazon.

You can now grab this rapid RAM for $69.99 on Amazon, well down from its MSRP of $114.99. And it’s not just any old SSD: Corsair Vengeance LPX currently holds the crown of best gaming RAM in our guide thanks to great performance at an even better price.

Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM combines high frequency and a sleek, black heatsink that doesn’t take up too much room, ensuring you’ve still got space to slot in the best CPU coolers. This pack contains two 16GB sticks offering 3,200MHz memory speed. It’ll be an easy install on the best gaming motherboards from Intel with its XMP technology.

And you’re not just future-proofing your rig, some games will make use of your extra RAM right now. The Ark: Survival Ascended system requirements say 32GB RAM is needed to meet the recommended specs, and the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements specify at least 20GB is needed to get high performance with ray tracing enabled.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, this Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM could be with you tomorrow thanks to Amazon’s next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can revolutionize your RAM capacity without having to pay for postage.