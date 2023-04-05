Steam sale brings back iconic ’90s platformers for a basket of wumpas

If you’re a fan of PlayStation platform games, this Steam sale that includes the superb Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the one for you. You can also pick up a couple of stellar PlayStation remakes, and all I can do is tell you about the deals and gush over each game; the rest is up to you.

That’s right, multiple PlayStation-remastered classics and a phenomenal sequel are available at a hefty discount on Steam, so the prospect of turning your thousand-dollar gaming rig into a ‘90s machine and mascot platformer machine has become a reality. It also helps that each of these games is a certified banger – I’ll be taking no questions.

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon Steam sale

You can either get each of the classic PlayStation games listed individually at a reduced price or fork out for all three (but technically seven) games in one go, and both deals are pretty good.

The Lucky Seven Bundle – $38.15 USD / £33.38 GBP

Crash Bandicoot 4 – $19.99 USD / £17.49 GBP

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $15.99 USD / £13.99 GBP

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $9.99 USD / £8.74 GBP

That’s a saving of around ten dollars or pounds if you buy the bundle instead of each game individually (assuming you don’t already own any of them on Steam) on top of the individual discounts, so it’s definitely a great deal for platformer fans.

If you haven’t played Crash Bandicoot 4 then it’s about time you do (ha ha), as Toys For Bob managed to circumvent the two decades of mostly odd Crash sequels and make the definitive modern mascot platformer. With superb character animation, a warm aesthetic, and some of the tightest and most inventive platform challenges (alongside one heck of a difficulty curve) Crash 4 is just excellent from top to bottom. All the new mechanics like the masks also slot into the core design from the ‘90s really well, with plenty of unlocks, skins, and extra challenges to keep you busy too.

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a really nice prequel of sorts to Crash 4. While it doesn’t share the same art style and design, with the latter lifted directly from the original platformers, this trilogy is still a joy to play. It can be somewhat difficult, but it’s worth the price of admission for Crash 2 alone, and I don’t think it’s controversial to say it’s the best of the three.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is also a great remaster of a PlayStation classic, getting largely the same treatment as the Crash Trilogy with updated visuals and music, but the gameplay remains untouched. Each game is a fairly simple open-ended level platformer with collectibles, but the atmosphere, music, and pure ‘90s charm carry this one through.

You can find the bundle on its own Steam page, you have until April 18 to pick them up at these prices.

Before you boot up the newest Crash game on your rig, you may want to double-check the Crash 4 system requirements and guidance we have for you, or peruse our breakdown of the best upcoming PC games, with plenty to sink your teeth into.