Crucial gaming SSD hits all time low price on Amazon for Black Friday

In keeping with the theme of irresistible Black Friday deals, the Crucial T500 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD is an insane 62% off right now on Amazon, available for just $64.99 which is its lowest-ever price.

With specs that should classify it as one of the best gaming SSDs, the Crucial T500 boasts speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and comes with a heatsink, meaning it’s also compatible with the PS5 should you be in need of a storage boost.

Right now, only the 1TB model with a heatsink is on offer, down from $169.99 to $64.99. Saving over $100 is a pleasant surprise, but it should be noted that $169.99 is quite a high RRP and similar products with competitive specs could be found for much cheaper.

According to Amazon price checker CamelCamelCamel, this Crucial SSD has never wavered from its $169.99 price point, meaning the deal is legitimate, but there is no data for any time prior to November 1.

At this new price, however, it’s hard to pass up an SSD that is so versatile. You can add it to your existing gaming PC or format it for use with a PS5 console.

As an NVMe drive, the Crucial T500 SSD is optimized for gaming over its PCIe counterparts. The read speeds are higher, hitting 7300MB/s compared to a write speed of 6800MB/s. Its overall speed is impressive, and competitive with drives from the likes of Corsair, Samsung, and Seagate. You’ll get speedy loading times in the best games on PC, but file transfers will also be a breeze.

You also get one month of Adobe Creative Cloud free with every purchase. Billing info is required to claim your free month, but it will grant access to all of Adobe’s applications for the duration of the subscription.

