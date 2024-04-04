Grab the fastest gaming SSD for its cheapest ever price, with $175 off

If you would love to upgrade your SSD to the fastest drive possible, but can’t stomach the price, then this Crucial T705 SSD deal is just waiting for you to scoop it up. This is the fastest gaming SSD we’ve ever tested, hitting phenomenal speeds in our benchmarks. However, the price made it hard to recommend, and that’s thankfully no longer a problem right now, with the T705 price now starting at $178.99.

To put the Crucial T705 into perspective, it’s faster than any of the drives on our best gaming SSD guide right now, with Crucial claiming a stunning top sequential read speed of up to 14,500MB/s, and a top write speed of up to 12,700MB/s. It came very close to hitting both these results in our Crucial T705 review, and it also saw off the competition in our round of PCMark 10 benchmarks.

In the latter’s quick system drive benchmark, for example, the Crucial T705 scored 5,935, compared to 5,385 for the Corsair MP700 Pro. The Corsair drive is usually our preferred choice of PCIe 5.0 SSD, thanks to its lower MSRP, but this latest deal makes the Crucial T705 a much better offer.

In this latest deal on Amazon, you can now save up to 30% off the MSRP of the drive. When we reviewed the Crucial T705 2TB just a month ago, it had a price of $399.99, but this has now dropped all the way to $281.99. Likewise, the price of the 1TB drive has fallen from $239.99 to $178.99, and the 4TB drive’s price has plummeted from $689.99 to $514.99 – a huge saving of $175.

Those massive speeds are made possible by the drives use of the 4x PCIe 5.0 interface, so you’ll need to make sure your motherboard supports this standard if you want the Crucial T705 to run at its fastest speeds, although it will run in a PCIe 4.0 motherboard at slower speeds.

The drive on offer also doesn’t have a heatsink, and you’ll need to use a hefty one to keep this hot-running drive cool – even the heatsink-equipped version made by Crucial was barely up to the job in our tests, hitting 86°C during intensive tests.

If your motherboard has a really chunky SSD heatsink designed for PCIE 5.0 SSDs, then you’ll want to make sure it’s fitted to this drive, or there are third-party options available. For this drive, we recommend a serious heatsink, and preferably an active cooling element such as a fan as well.

If you’ve never fitted an SSD before, make sure you check out our guide on how to install an M.2 SSD so you know what you’re doing. This guide also shows you how to fit a heatsink to your drive, although you’ll need a bigger one with active cooling for this super-fast SSD.