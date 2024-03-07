One of the best strategy games on Steam is 50% off for one week only

The very positively rated strategy simulator Crusader Kings 3 is half-price on Steam right now in a big sale worth noting if you’re in the market for a new timesink. Act fast, though, as this deal only lasts one week.

The week-long deal ends on March 11. Until then, Crusader Kings 3 $24.99, down from the previous price of $49.99. If you prefer to pick up premium versions of promising strategy games, the Royal Edition is discounted by 30% to $50.24.

Crusader Kings 3 The Royal Edition has a significant price jump but comes with lofty DLC. It includes extra content including the cosmetic pack Fashion of the Abbasid Court, the expansions Royal Court and Northern Lords, as well as the flavor pack Fate of Iberia.

Developed by Paradox Development Studio and Paradox Thalassic, the game was originally released in Septemeber 2020 and 92% of its 67,439 are very positive on Steam. Its synopsis boasts a compelling mix of strategy and RPG mechanics, “Love, fight, scheme, and claim greatness. Determine your noble house’s legacy in the sprawling grand strategy of Crusader Kings III. Death is only the beginning as you guide your dynasty’s bloodline in the rich and larger-than-life simulation of the Middle Ages.”

In our 9/10 Crusader Kings 3 review, PCGamesN says it “successfully modernizes the medieval strategy series, preserving much of what’s good and adding some interesting new ideas. While it still needs to iron out a few details, it’s a worthy successor to the series’ august crown.”

Its most recent update on March 7, 2024, comes after the release of Legends of the Dead and the 1.12.1 Scythe Update just a few days earlier; as of right now, Crusader Kings 3 is well-supported and implementing quick hotfixes for issues that arise, which is always a good sign in our book.

