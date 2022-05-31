Rumoured Starfield like space game from Crysis 4 dev is fake

Concept art for a supposed “unannounced Crytek triple-A project” appeared online, supposedly showing the next game from the studio behind Crysis 4 and Hunt: Showdown – which looks a lot like a space game, and more than that, a mix of Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077.

Other than the still-popular Hunt: Showdown, the only upcoming game announced by Crytek is Crysis 4, which was revealed earlier this year and was recently confirmed as being led by an ex-Hitman and Far Cry 3 developer. Unless the team is going in a far more sci-fi direction, some purported leaked artwork may be the first at another new Crytek game.

As posted on Behance by environmental concept artist Anıl Gündüz (via Reddit), four pieces of their futuristic artwork are stated to be part of the “project vision” for an “unannounced Crytek triple-A project”. The first shows a man in a spacesuit looking at a giant in a tube, the second a Cyberpunk 2077-style city, and the last two show very Starfield-like colonies in outer space.

Unfortunately for this rumour, we reached out to Crytek for the studio’s view and received a reply. A spokesperson tells PCGamesN, “these pictures are not from us. We never worked with the said artist and have not seen these pictures before.” So this rumour is officially debunked.

For more news about actual Starfield artwork, a fan has patiently collected all that game’s concept art under one roof, which was nice of them.

