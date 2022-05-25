All Starfield concept art collated into one place by fan

If you’re looking to cast your eyes over as much Starfield concept art as possible, one fan has made your job incredibly easy. While the Starfield delay into 2023 has left fans of the space game so desperate for updates that they’ve been staring at a door for the past few days, there has been a lot of concept art shown since the RPG game’s announcement which clues us in to what we might see in the final game.

The Starfield concept art page put together by Reddit user iTardavk is extremely well organised, arranging the artworks by category – cities, factions, interiors, environments, armour and equipment, robots, items, ships, and promotional art. They have even gone so far as to helpfully separate those categories out in a more granular fashion, so if you’re just looking for art of the city of New Atlantis, or perhaps of any food that has cropped up in concept works so far, you’ll be able to find it easily.

iTardavk has been compiling concept art for a while now, but explains in a post on the StarfieldAlliance subreddit that they were unsatisfied with the clunky navigation needed to browse their previous efforts, which required users to click new page links to each category individually.

This resource will no doubt prove useful to people craving every last drop of information about Bethesda Games’ space RPG, such as the Starfield fans studying concept art for clues about guns.

If you’re hungry for even more information, here’s everything we know on Starfield mods, as well as the factions you’ll encounter and the cities you’ll visit during your adventures. We’ll keep you updated on the Starfield release date and anything else you need to know in the run-up to the game’s eventual arrival.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.