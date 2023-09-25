Devolver Digital rejected several Game Pass-style subscription offers

Cult of the Lamb publisher Devolver Digital's latest financial report reveals it rejected several subscription offers, believing they undervalued its games.

Cult of the Lamb's cover art. Should this be on Game Pass?
Chris McMullen

Published:

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb publisher Devolver Digital has, as revealed by its latest financial results, had offers to put some of its titles on a Game Pass-style subscription service. However, it turned these offers down as the company believed they undervalued the games.

Devolver Digital, has recently released their unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023. Known for publishing indie games like the adorable yet vaguely terrifying Cult of the Lamb, it has seen a drop in revenue, which  the report attributes to several high-profile games being delayed.

However, that’s not the most interesting thing about the report, which was spotted by Kotaku’s Ethan Gach. It also explains that the company declined an offer to put several of its games on a Game Pass-style subscription service.

The report doesn’t state whether it was, indeed, Game Pass, but it was some sort of subscription service. Some Devolver Digital games, such as Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem are on Game Pass. Others, such as Cult of the Lamb and Carrion, are not.

YouTube Thumbnail

But in this case, Devolver Digital felt that the offer didn’t adequately reflect the value of the games. According to the report, it “declined subscription deal proposals that undervalued the titles’ value and revenue opportunities in 2023 and 2024.”

Devolver also points to this as another reason for its drop in revenue. Though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’d have been better off, in the long term, if they took it.

People have, for some time, been debating the value of Game Pass-style subscription services. Developer Cococumber, creators of Ravenlok, had nothing but good things to say about it.

In the past, though, some other developers have given it a more mixed reception. Devolver themselves, known for their off-the wall streams, mocked subscription services with their fake Devolver MaxPass+.

Devolver Digital's financial results saying they declined several subscription deals.

We doubt Devolver Digital is going to come out and say which subscription service who low-balled them on their games. But it’ll be interesting to see if this sours them on future subscription deals.

If you’re looking to subscribe to Game Pass, here is a list of all of the PC Game Pass games you can play right now. Or if you want something as unsettling as Devolver’s Cult of the Lamb, here are the best horror games on PC.

Chris has an ever-growing gaming backlog which is why he's playing Fallout: New Vegas for the umpteenth time. He's sorely tempted by The Sims 4 but has never quite got over his Sims 2 vampires accidentally dusting themselves. When he's not lamenting them, you can find him writing for Game Spew.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.