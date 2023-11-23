Cult of the Lamb announces massive free update amid “biggest” sale yet

Cult of the Lamb is a beautifully dark simulation roguelike from the stellar indie minds over at Massive Monster and Devolver Digital. You play as a newly resurrected lamb and form a dedicated cult all while taking on powerful gods. While the chaotic loop provides countless hours of fun on its own, the developer has just revealed that even more content is underway in the form of an entirely free major update.

If you’re anything like me, then you’ve already clocked way too much time in Cult of the Lamb. It stands as Massive Monster’s biggest indie game yet, with overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews and a near-perfect rating of 9/10. The developer has apparently been teasing us about a new update for a while, revealing that the team “posted a lot of hints about this update over the past year.”

The dev calls this upcoming patch ‘Sins of the Flesh,’ stating that there is “so much more content coming to the game” with the update that drops “very early next year.” While the team hasn’t yet given any specifics, their insinuation about prior hints is telling enough. Recently, the dev posted on Twitter asking fans to share original characters. This could mean that some sort of customization feature is coming outside of the current paid DLC cosmetics.

Following that post is another where the dev asks us what we’d name a new content update, clearly alluding to its later Sins of the Flesh reveal. There are also a ton of reposts featuring fan creations, so we could see mod or workshop support. It’s all speculation right now but we’ll know soon, as Massive Monster’s final post on the matter reads, “Keep an eye out in the next couple of weeks for more spoilers.”

Cult of the Lamb is currently a whopping 40% off on Steam too, which the dev says is one of its “biggest” sales yet. I can’t buy the creepy-cute roguelike base game again as I have it already but I’m definitely eyeing those discounted DLC packs. With the recent Cult of the Lamb Don’t Starve collab and a massive update on the way, I’m prepared to pour even more time into Massive Monster’s gem.

