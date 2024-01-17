We asked. Massive Monster delivered. The Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh update, which adds a variety of carnal activities to the base building roguelike, is finally here, and it’s evidently immensely popular. Released on Tuesday January 16, Sins of the Flesh has catapulted the Cult of the Lamb Steam player count, drawing thousands upon thousands of worshippers who, you can be certain, are coming to the game for entirely chaste and unadulterated purposes. We wanted the Cult of the Lamb sex update. We’ve got the Cult of the Lamb sex update. Sins of the Flesh is seemingly seriously seductive.

The Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh update adds a range of lustful new features to the beloved roguelike. There are new rituals, new structures, new decorative options for temples, and of course the ‘mating tent.’ Two followers go in, the stars – hopefully – align, and you get an egg which if you nurture it properly will hatch and grow into a new follower. Available for free, the Cult of the Lamb sex update is Massive Monster’s gift to fans, who have long campaigned for some – ahem – adult alterations to the well-loved base builder.

And it seems popular – I mean, really popular. On Tuesday, January 16, ahead of the Sins of the Flesh launch, Cult of the Lamb had 2,845 players. Less than five hours after the update arrived, that number jumped to 16,059, an increase of 464%. 16,059 is also the highest concurrent Cult of the Lamb player count since September 2022. I mean, look at the graph, courtesy of SteamDB.

The Sins of the Flesh update also provides minor fixes for morgue and crypt issues, which I’m sure is the real reason so many people are logging into Cult of the Lamb.

