This gaming PC is the ultimate Blade Runner Cyberpunk tribute

A talented gaming PC modder has created a build that looks like a Cyberpunk city with Blade Runner vibes, and the diorama looks like it has futuristic denizens dwelling within. If you’re familiar with the 1982 Ridley Scott classic, or even CD Projekt Red’s controversial RPG, you’ll instantly recognise this rig’s dystopian district theme, complete with glowing shop signs and citizens loitering around.

Created by Martina from the YouTube channel NerdForge, the Cyberpunk Blade Runner gaming PC is actually a carefully crafted case mod. The sidewalks and city streets are riveted onto the case using DIY brackets and constructed using painted foam. The methods used in the video are actually popular among cosplay makers, which makes it feel like this rig is dressed up as a city for a convention.

Martina uses layers of dense cardboard to conjure up the PC’s ridiculously detailed replica storefronts, and the rest is made of other recyclable materials like takeaway food containers and tin foil. Of course, the build itself looks more like an expensive move set piece than something made of odds and ends, especially since it’s detailed with realistic LED-lit windows and signage.

In a video documenting the build, Martina reveals that the Cyberpunk PC case is actually a gift for fellow YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips, and it took a whopping 600 hours to construct. After a lengthy trip from Norway to Canada, the city block is kitted with an Nvidia RTX 3090 GPU and flashy RGB AIO cooler, alongside some extra sandblasting to finish off its exterior.

It’s needless to say that this build is one of the best gaming PC dioramas ever, and it’s essentially an Nvidia RTX-powered work of art. While the rig is truly one of a kind, it won’t be living out its life stored away with the rest of the YouTube channel’s spare machines, as Linus says it’ll be auctioned off for charity at their LTX Expo event. So, if you’re a Blade Runner fan with serious money to spare, keep your eyes peeled.

