VPN cover for 39 months at $2.29/mo from Cyberghost

While a real cyber ghost would make for a spooky encounter, what’s much more frightening is the prospect of unsecured online activity. Still, with a good VPN plan, you don’t have to worry about things like that, and right now you can get a whopping 39 months of CyberGhost VPN for just $2.29 a month.

So what makes Cyberghost VPN stand out from the crowd? Well, with over 7,400 servers in more than 91 different countries, it certainly offer a few more connection options than your average VPN provider. It even has a server specifically dedicated to streaming, allowing you to watch your favourite TV shows and movies with ease (including regional exclusives).

Of course, it also makes your digital footprint as discreet as possible. Your search history won’t be recorded anywhere, cookies won’t be able to track your every move, and it will block all of those annoying and malicious adverts from popping up, generally making the Internet a less frustrating place.

CyberGhost also offers split-tunnelling functionality, which means that different windows on the same device can connect via different servers. Want to watch a streaming service in your home region, while playing a game on an international server? Split-tunnelling allows the VPN to apply to one app, but not the next.

Right now, you can get 82% off its three years + three months plan. You’ll pay $89.31 dollars now, and then not have to worry about your VPN access for another 39 months. A pretty appealing prospect, hey? Normally, you’d be paying $12.99 for a single month.

Cyberghost Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

Cyberghost VPN Three Years + Three Months Plan Cyberghost VPN Three Years + Three Months Plan Cyberghost $12.99 $2.29 per month Subscribe Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

If that’s still not a low enough price for you, take a look at our guide to the best free VPNs. Also check out our page on the best VPN deals to get an idea of some of the other discount options available to you.