The best free VPN services in 2021

Using the best VPN comes with many perks, like privacy, extra security against attacks, and access to sites from other regions. However, if you use the Xbox Game Pass, or pay for streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, chances are you’d rather not add another monthly subscription to your list. Thankfully, there are a wealth of free VPNs available from a wide range of providers, albeit with functionality sacrifices and limitations.

Of course, before diving into the wonderful world of free VPNs, it’s important to learn how each works before trusting it with your data. Naturally, even if a VPN is free, it still costs its provider money to run, so it’s important to identify any potential hidden costs or caveats associated with seemingly free services. This includes agreeing to your gaming PC becoming an exit node for other users, intrusive browser ads, and the risk of your data being logged and sold to third parties.

That said, there are still free VPNs out there that can provide a great service without paying a monthly fee. While you’ll still need to pay to experience the best VPN subscription and all its intrinsic benefits, you should still be able to find a good balance between usability and security when using a free version of a VPN.

Here are the best VPNs for gaming:

ProtonVPN

Windscribe

TunnelBear

Hide.me

AtlasVPN

ProtonVPN

Free VPNs might often come with catches and caveats, but ProtonVPN provides one of the most comprehensive ad-free services on the market. Better still, the free version also features no data logging or bandwidth restrictions, making ProtonVPN a great choice for anyone looking for a privacy-focused, catch-free experience. In terms of limitations, ProtonVPN’s free option gives you just three server locations; France, Japan, and the USA, meaning your global mileage may vary.

Sadly, the free version of ProtonVPN can’t access regional Netflix libraries, so if you’re looking for a cheap way to access overseas streaming services, you might either have to look elsewhere or pay for one of the best VPNs for streaming.

ProtonVPN’s free version also only supports one device at a time – one of the main constraints that keeps your wallet out of the conversation. Of course, signing up for a ProtonVPN Plus grants you access to a plethora of enhanced features, like support for up to ten devices, up to 10Gbps server speeds across 61 countries, and secure core servers that defend you against network-based attacks.

ProtonVPN ProtonVPN ProtonVPN Free View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

ProtonVPN Locations 23 servers in 3 countries Services unblocked N/A No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 1 Data limit Unlimited

Windscribe

Finding a free VPN that can bypass regional blocks can be tough, but Windscribe’s free solution can scale the streaming service’s walls. Although it’s worth noting that this isn’t a guarantee, as Netflix is forever changing its internal workings. But hey, at least you won’t have to buy before you try in this instance, as Windscribe gives you 2GB of free access without handing over as much as an email address. You can also trade your mailbox deets for an extra 8GB if you’re not too fussed about confirming your address.

One of the best things about Windscribe is the number of servers available to free customers, as you’ll be able to select from ten different locations, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Germany. The free service also comes with an ad-blocker, a firewall, and no logging, making a compelling, light usage option.

That said, if you find that 10GB doesn’t stretch far enough, signing up for the paid version obliterates this data cap entirely. You can even build your own plan, which essentially lets you pay for the features you want.

Windscribe Windscribe Windscribe Free View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Windscribe Locations 10 servers in 10 countries Services unblocked Netflix No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 1 Data limit up to 10GB per month

TunnelBear

TunnleBear isn’t beefy when it comes to functionality, but if you’re looking for something easy to use with excellent security, you might want to consider this VPN. This particular option might sound cutesy, but it’s actually part of the McAfee family, so you can rest assured that this virtual network is part of a well-established infrastructure. In terms of exchanging personal information, all you need is your email address, so you won’t have to worry about divulging much data to get started.

Feature-wise, TunnelBear’s free version gives other VPNs a run for their money, with no logging, support for up to five devices, and a choice of over 20 server locations. Security and speed are at the core of TunnelBear’s virtual infrastructure, and its free version is no exception. AES 256-bit encryption isn’t an option here; it’s a standard, and features like GhostBear help hide your VPN activity from the likes of your ISP.

The catch? Well, the service comes with a stingy 500MB per month limit, which makes this option only suitable for light use. If Tunnlebear’s data cap isn’t enough to inspire you to subscribe, you can also grab an extra 1GB in exchange for a Twitter shout out, which should help you stay online for a touch longer.

Tunnelbear Tunnelbear Tunnelbear Free View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Tunnelbear Locations 20 servers in 47 countries Services unblocked N/A No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 5 Data limit up to 1GB per month

Hide.me

Hide.me is another great example of a free, feature-packed VPN that could keep the need to subscribe at bay. For starters, the utility comes with a generous 10GB monthly data allowance and does so without resorting to ads. Hide.me also says it has independent certification to prove its system can’t store user data, so you don’t need to worry about it sneakily selling your info to recuperate costs.

Just like other costless VPNs, Hide.me also has its limits, as you’ll only be able to use it on one gadget at a time, and its server location list only features five countries. Unfortunately, you’ll also need to fork out for the paid version if you want to access international streaming services. Still, the elevated cap should help you surf the web undetected for longer, especially if you’re loading video content through Twitch, Facebook, or YouTube.

Hide.me Hide.me Hide.me Free View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Hide.me Locations 5 servers in 5 countries Services unblocked N/A No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 1 Data limit up to 10GB per month

AtlasVPN

Unlike other entries on this list, AtlasVPN is a free option that manages to avoid data caps and supports multiple devices at a time. While some users may be concerned that this is a US-based VPN, the service offers a no-logs policy, meaning there’s nothing stored for the CIA and FBI to get their hands on. AtlasVPN also uses IKEv2 encryption, so you won’t need to worry about prying internet eyes gazing at your activity.

Naturally, AtlasVPN comes with compromises, which mostly affect the utility’s speed. The free side of this VPN is up to five times slower than its paid counterpart, so if you’re looking for something snappy, you might want to look elsewhere.

Just like many other entries on this list, you’ll also need to pay for AtlasVPN to circumvent Netflix’s region lock measures. However, if you’re looking to dive into some peer-to-peer networking, this free VPN’s up to the task. That said, you might be affected by those previously mentioned slow transfer rates, so best keep that in mind.

AtlasVPN AtlasVPN AtlasVPN Free View Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

AtlasVPN Locations 6 servers in 27 countries Services unblocked N/A No logs Yes Simultaneous connections 1 Data limit up to 10GB per month

What’s the difference between free VPNs, trial VPNs, and money-back guarantees?

A free VPN is continuously free with various caveats such as data caps and a limited number of devices. This doesn’t usually require you to input many details beyond your email address – if that – but this lack of commitment also prompts a higher number of malicious VPNs that won’t think twice about logging and selling on your data. So, please be careful.

If a VPN offers a trial, it usually comes with all the bells and whistles of a paid subscription but it’s only free for a short period. This usually requires you to input your payment and billing information, as it will roll straight onto a subscription once the free trial is over. This is becoming less of a common practice in the wake of money-back guarantees, however.

Money-back guarantees are essentially a safety net, letting you claim back the money you’ve already paid for the VPN up until a certain point – this is usually 30 days, but can vary depending on the provider.

What is a no-logs VPN?

VPN vendors that offer a no-logs policy won’t store any data transmitted through the network. Essentially, the practice prevents the sale of your information to third parties, as there’s nothing there in the first place. So, if the features of a free VPN seem too good to be true, it’s probably because the provider is trading your data to fund its free service. Of course, that’s not to say that paid VPNs don’t log and sell user information too, but the tactic is more common when things appear to be costless.