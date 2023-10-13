Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty replicates late voice actor using AI

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty includes the voice of a deceased actor from the base game, replicated using an AI algorithm by developer CD Projekt Red for the DLC campaign. The technology was used to recreate the sound of the late Miłogost Reczek, who voices delightfully named ripperdoc Viktor Vektor in the base game, with the permission from his family.

Reczek, who passed away in 2021, brings Viktor Vektor to life in the original Polish-language version of Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt’s localization director Mikołaj Szwed calls him “one of the best Polish voice talents.” Given the interlocking nature of the Phantom Liberty expansion with the RPG game’s main story, the team initially considered replacing Reczek’s voice actor and rerecording his original lines to match, but decided it “didn’t like this approach.”

CDPR instead had another voice actor record the new lines, using voice cloning software ‘Respeecher’ to adjust this performance to sound like Reczek. Before doing so, it made sure to consult with his family, with Szwed telling Bloomberg that Reczek’s sons “were very supportive” of the project. “This way we could keep his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor,” he says.

It’s certainly heartwarming to hear a more positive use for such technology, which has raised many ethical questions over its use, particularly with regards to replacing dead actors in projects. In September 2023, videogame voice actors associated with the SAG-AFTRA union voted to authorize a strike ahead of discussions with developers and publishers that included the potential use of AI technology to replicate or expand on their performances without express permission.

Our Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review found the expansion, which stars Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in its English-language cast, to be a fitting send-off to CD Projekt Red’s latest game. We’ve also compiled the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to enhance the experience even further.