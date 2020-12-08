Witcher 3 modding project WolvenKit is being prepped to support Cyberpunk 2077

Given The Witcher 3 has a thriving modding scene, even five years on from the RPG game’s launch, many are no doubt excited about the prospect of tweaking and tinkering with CD Projekt Red’s next behemoth title. The studio previously confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t feature mod support at launch but, ahead of the imminent Cyberpunk 2077 release time, the creators of an open source Witcher 3 modding project have announced they’re prepping it to support CDPR’s new PC game (which you can pre-order at Humble here).

“Now that we are so close to the release date of CP2077, we are preparing to upgrade the community modding tools for The Witcher 3 – WolvenKit – to also support Cyberpunk!” says the tool’s creator Traderain on the Cyberpunk forums (thanks, GameWatcher!). As the modder explains in the post, WolvenKit is a “community open source project that allows for almost complete modding support for TW3”, which includes, but also builds on, the open-world game’s official modding tools.

It’s not clear when the Cyberpunk version of the project will launch, or if it’ll be ready in time for the Cyberpunk 2077 release date just yet.

However, the modder adds that the tool’s creators “plan on supporting Cyberpunk community modding and would love to have input from the community and the CDPR staff as well”.

The Witcher 3 version of the tool – which you can find on Nexus Mods – aims to bring all of the tools crafted by the game’s modding community together into one project, allowing for creating and editing of mods in one place. You can also find out more about it on the WolvenKit Gitub page as well as the creator group’s Discord server.

While you wait for both the game and tool’s respective launches, be sure to take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 review. Our very own Rich Scott-Jones scores it a nine-out-of-ten, concluding that it’s “groundbreaking, but not quite as much as you’re hoping it is. Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t surpass its brilliant influences, but in Night City, Johnny Silverhand, and its chilling vision of hyper-capitalism, it claims territory of its own.”

