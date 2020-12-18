Cyberpunk 2077 gets pulled from the PlayStation Store, CDPR stock plummets

Earlier this week, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red apologised for not showing the new game on base last-gen consoles before it launched, acknowledging it “should have paid more attention to making it play better” on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, following widespread reports of poor performance on those platforms. Now, the RPG game’s been pulled from the PlayStation Store, and the company’s stocks appear to have taken a pretty significant hit in the wake of this.

“[Sony Interactive Entertainment] strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” Sony announces on its site. “SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

As videogame industry analyst Daniel Ahmad has highlighted on Twitter (below), as of December 18 CD Projekt’s stocks have seen a sizeable drop – down to 261.80 at Ahmad’s time of capture. At the time of writing, that number’s dipped further, currently sitting at around the 249.60 mark. That’s not far off half of its peak value in 2020 so far, which was 460.80 back on August 27, according to Google’s tracker.

It’s worth noting the stock has dropped a few times over the course of the year, with its lowest value being 216.10 in March, followed by some other, less sizeable dips – for example, on October 28, the day after the game’s final release date delay was announced. Take a look at the chart’s ‘max’ view and you’ll see the company stock’s overall seen an increase over the past several years, but this also highlights the steep drop that’s occurred today.

Following the game being removed from the PlayStation Store, CDPR has posted a statement on Twitter explaining that “all purchased digital and physical copies of the game will continue to receive support and updates as we continue to improve your experience”, adding that it’s “working hard” to bring the game back to the PlayStation Store “as soon as possible”.

It’s not clear if the title will also be removed from the Xbox Store, but the studio has told Reuters today that it’s not in discussions with Microsoft about pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from its store.