Cyberpunk 2077 gets delayed again, now due out December

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again. Following postponements of the RPG game’s launch to September and then November, developer CD Projekt Red has posted another update on the upcoming PC game’s Twitter channel announcing that the revised Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now December 10. That means it’ll arrive 21 days later than its previous launch date of November 19.

“Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your head, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies,” CDPR says in a statement posted on Twitter. The studio explains that “the biggest challenge” it’s facing right now is in getting the game shipped across PC and the various current-gen and next-gen platforms all at the same time while devs are working from home.

“Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly,” the post adds. It also confirms that, while a change of just 21 days might not seem like a huge amount of time, those days “really do” make a difference.

“Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying we achieved gold master some time ago,” the update continues. “Passing certification, or ‘going gold’, means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. But it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

“On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.” Last up, the studio says that it believes it’s got an “amazing game” on the way, and that it’s prepared to make all the decisions needed to give players a “game you’ll fall in love with”, even if they might be tough ones.

