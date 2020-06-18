Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again, now set for November launch

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date has been pushed back again – from September 17 to November 19, 2020. Developer CD Projekt Red has announced the news on social media today, and says that while the game is “finished both content and gameplay-wise,” it wants more time to “properly go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs”, according to a tweet on the RPG game’s Twitter channel.

“Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready,” the statement reads. “‘Ready when it’s done’ is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it’s something we live by even when we know we’ll take the heat for it.” CDPR says that, despite it being such a difficult decision to make, it believes “it’s the right decision for the game” and apologies to players for “making you wait longer”.

“At the time we are writing these words,” it continues, “Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer – it’s all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs.”

The game was delayed earlier this year from its original launch date of April 16, 2020 to a September release. By the time of Cyberpunk 2077’s November release, it will have been over eight years since its original announcement back in 2012. We’ve come a long way since that ever-so-brief teaser.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest upcoming PC games on the horizon, and while it’s disappointing to see it delayed again by another few months, there’s little room to complain if it makes the final game even a bit better – and it sounds like it’s going to be huge when it does finally hit our home platform later this year.