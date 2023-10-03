Nvidia DLSS 3.5, the latest addition to team green’s upscaling suite, has brought us an exciting, new feature calling Ray Reconstruction. Until now, the implementation of Ray Reconstruction in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 has been limited to the taxing RT Overdrive mode, something the majority of GPUs can’t manage. But a new hack promises to bring Ray Reconstruction to the masses.

Nvidia DLSS 3.5 feels like the future of ray tracing, especially when it comes to its implementation in Cyberpunk 2077. So, it’s a shame that a lot of folk have been unable to experience it unless they’re using the best graphics cards. Until now, at least.

Nvidia‘s decision to limit DLSS 3 to RTX 4000-series cards only drew criticism from sections of the hardware community. Although Nvidia claims its hand was forced by the upscaling technology needing current gen silicon to function, many speculated that it could have been made available to a wider array of graphics cards, and that it was a financial decision rather than a technical one.

The arrival of AMD FSR 3, which functions similar to DLSS 3 and works on most graphics cards, did little to dampen these concerns.

Perhaps mindful of this pushback, Nvidia assured us that the Ray Reconstruction technology afforded by DLSS 3.5 wouldn’t be limited to current-gen team green cards. In spite of that, only those who can run Cyberpunk 2077 in RT Overdrive mode, likely those running current gen hardware or particularly powerful RTX 3000-series cards, have had access to it.

Tired of waiting for Ray Reconstruction’s promised implementation in other ray tracing modes, PCGamer claims you can enable it by altering the game’s config files. Here are the instructions to do it yourself:

Go into your Cyberpunk 2077 user folder in Windows (located at [Your hard drive name]:\Users\[Your Username]\AppData\Local\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077\)

Open the Cyberpunk 2077 UserSettings file

Change the DLSS_D setting to “True” and set the file to “Read-only” to avoid it getting overwritten by the game

We haven’t had the chance to test this for ourselves so use this ‘hack’ at your own discretion. Although it’s unlikely to permanently mess up your game, we recommend exercising caution when tampering with config files as a rule.

If you’re currently diving into the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, or just enjoying the new improvements brought by the 2.0 update, check out a list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 builds.