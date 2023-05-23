Cyberpunk 2077 update will fix DLSS 3 stutter with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

One of the most attractive things about the Nvidia RTX 40 series is DLSS 3, particularly DLSS Frame Generation. However, instead of boosting performance, the AI technology has been causing stuttering issues for Ryzen 7000 series PCs when playing Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Thankfully, PCGamesN can confirm that a fix is on the way.

In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review, we encountered problems with Cyberpunk 2077 during our benchmarks tests. DLSS Frame Generation was supposed to bring balance to our frame rates, not leave them with stutters, but the numbers did not lie.

Highlighting the issue to Nvidia directly, the company investigated and confirmed an incompatibility with DLSS Frame Generation and Ryzen 7000 series processors in Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. A few days later, we were supplied some .dll files that resolved the issue.

Speaking to PCGamesN, an Nvidia representative said: “The latest StreamLine 1.5.6 SL .dll files will be included in an upcoming patch of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, fixes stuttering on Ryzen 7000 CPUs.”

The performance improvement this fix gives is marked. Using the RTX 4060 Ti, we saw minimum frame rates jump from 5fps (regardless of resolution) up to 41fps at 1080p and 26fps at 1440p. If you’re the proud owner of an even more powerful Nvidia RTX 40-series card, like the RTX 4090, the difference will likely be even more pronounced.

There’s no word on when this update will arrive exactly, but we’re glad to see Nvidia both quickly recognize and provide a fix for the problem. Hopefully it’ll arrive before or just in time for the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date, instead of whenever The Witcher 4 release date will be.

In the meantime, check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review, or our picks of the best graphics cards you can buy today.