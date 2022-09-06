Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC arrives in 2023

The big new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC update finally has a release date and a name, nearly two years after the FPS game launched. The Cyberpunk 2077 DLC expansion is called Phantom Liberty, and CD Projekt RED plans to release it sometime in 2023, though there’s no specific release date estimate just yet. CD Projekt RED teased a few details about the expansion, including where it takes place (sort of) and which characters will make an appearance.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty follows V into a new district of Night City and sees them take an oath of allegiance to the New United States of America. Things are evidently not well in this district, and that’s saying something considering Night City’s standards. The Phantom Liberty trailer teaser shows a district literally on fire, with gunfights in the street and what looks like military rule in place.

CDPR said V will meet an entirely new cast of characters in Phantom Liberty, though one old “friend” returns as well: Johnny Silverhand. Keanu Reeves confirmed he and his character will return, which, given the strict time limit V faces in the main story and how it all ends, makes it seem pretty likely Phantom Liberty takes place sometime before the end of the main game.

What else Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty may introduce is, for now, still up in the air, as CDPR is keeping its cards close in both the official Night City Wire and the press release that followed it. Still, it’s probably safe to say we can expect new cosmetics, especially with the transmog update finally out in the wild, new weapons, a handful of side quests, and maybe even new abilities, if the Edgerunner update is anything to go by.

If you’re looking for ways to pass the time until Phantom Liberty is out, check out our picks for the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods. Or if you need a break from Night City, our list of the best RPGs on PC is bound to have something to capture your imagination.